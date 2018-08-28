Application for a Premises Licence Certificate
PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 November 2018
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Supply of alcohol. Screening of films. Playing of live and recorded music.
Name of Applicant: Charlie Athorne
Name of Premises: Scandinavia Coffee House
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Scandinavia Coffee House 5 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1UZ
This application may be viewed at: St Edmundsbury Borough Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3YU www.stedmundsbury.gov.uk
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Closing Date: 19th November 2018
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of Business Regulation and Licensing, St Edmundsbury Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@westsuffolk.gov. uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
