GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:27 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 23 October 2019

Sealand Solutions Limited trading as Sealand Solutions Limited of 102 Wantz Road, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5DE is applying for a licence to use Roy Humphrey Group. A140 Ipswich Road, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 8AW as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

