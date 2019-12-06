E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 14:42 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 06 December 2019

Seers Medical Limited of Kenton Road, Debenham, Suffolk, IP14 6LA is applying for a licence to use Unit 7, Kenton Road, Debenham, Suffolk, IP14 6LA as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

