E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:22 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 23 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Sidhu & Sons Transport (UK) LTD trading as of 57 Bixley Road, Ipswich, IP3 8PQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Unit 10, The Drift, Nacton Road, Ipswich, IP3 9QR. 

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE  Sidhu & Sons Transport (UK) LTD trading as of 57 Bixley Road, Ipswich, IP3 8PQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Unit 10, The Drift, Nacton Road, Ipswich, IP3 9QR.  Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 50s dies after van collides with parked vehicle

The crash happened in Rickstones Road, Witham on Monday, June 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Designs unveiled for final phase of housing development started 13 years ago

Indicative CGI images of what the Abbots Gate 66-home development could look like in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PROMOUNT HOMES LTD

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy...I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA