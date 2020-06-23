GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE Sidhu & Sons Transport (UK) LTD trading as of 57 Bixley Road, Ipswich, IP3 8PQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Unit 10, The Drift, Nacton Road, Ipswich, IP3 9QR. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.