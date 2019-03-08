Sunshine and Showers

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 14:43 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 10 May 2019

Archant

For planning permission to: Erection of 38 no. Affordable dwellings and associated works including demolition, access and landscaping.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Stowmarket Middle School, Walnut Tree Walk, Stowmarket IP14 1 JP Take notice that application is being made by: Mid Suffolk District Council

You may also want to watch:

For planning permission to: Erection of 38 no. Affordable dwellings and associated works including demolition, access and landscaping.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Ms Hannah Northrop

Date 02-05-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

