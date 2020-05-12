E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 15:27 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 12 May 2020

Mathew Stewart trading as Stowmarket Skips Ltd of Unit 3A, Stowmarket Business Park, Needham Road, IP14 2ED is applying for a licence to use Unit 3A, Stowmarket Business Park, Needham Road, IP14 2ED as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Mathew Stewart trading as Stowmarket Skips Ltd of Unit 3A, Stowmarket Business Park, Needham Road, IP14 2ED is applying for a licence to use Unit 3A, Stowmarket Business Park, Needham Road, IP14 2ED as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended until October – but will the changes affect you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement about furlough being extended to the House of Commons: PA Wire

Fuller Flavour: How saving a penalty was my claim to fame, plus a TV classic which should come back

Ipswich Town were regulars on Anglia TV's 'Match of the Week' show in the 70's and 80's - Karl Fuller wants to see some of the old shows rescreened

Suffolk artist visits see more than 80% improvement in dementia patients’ welfare

A study by Suffolk Artlink has found the effects of positive engagement with people living with dementia Picture: BEN JACKSON/SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Man and boy arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing

The man and boy were both arrested in Bury St Edmunds. File photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24