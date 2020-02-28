GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Surjit Singh Sidhu trading as STS Haulage LTD of 496 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8SU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add 2 extra vehicles at the current operation centre to keep a total of 5 goods vehicles at Eurovia Roadstone, Foxhall Four Quarry, Foxhall Road, Brightwell, Ipswich, IP10 OHT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.