Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New opening times for Brandon Library

PUBLISHED: 10:12 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 06 April 2019

Brandon Library in Suffolk has announced a new set of opening times. Picture: ARCHANT

Brandon Library in Suffolk has announced a new set of opening times. Picture: ARCHANT

The north Suffolk library will be extending its opening hours from May.

The new opening times will see the library open for longer on Wednesday afternoons, but closing earlier on Friday evenings.

The changes, approved by the libraries board and Suffolk County Council come following calls from customers and will come into effect from May 20.

Suffolk Libraries confirmed however it will remain closed on Monday despite the longer opening hours and that future events are unaffected.

Mathew Sheldrick, library manager, said: “The change to Brandon Library’s opening hours brings our opening times more in line with other services within the Brandon centre.

“It also enables us to extend our service offer on a Wednesday where it has been busier and process reservations more quickly.

“We have been trialling these changes already with great success.”

New opening times

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 10am to 5:30pm

Wednesday - 10am to 3pm (currently open 10am to 2pm)

Thursday – 10am to 5:30pm

Friday - 10am to 6pm (currently open 10am to 7pm)

Saturday - 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm

Sunday – 10am to 3pm

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Fight in Ipswich park leaves teenager with bruising to eye

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Businesses still feeling after-effects of ‘disastrous’ town centre fire

Businesses are still feeling the effects of the fire started in Halesworth by Stephen Wilson. Picture: Nick Butcher

Exciting prospect Goncalves to make long-awaited return against Bouteix in main event of Contenders 26

Lightweight prospect Andre Goncalves makes his long-awaited return against Julien Bouteix at Contenders 26 in Norwich on May 18. Picture: CONTENDERS

The legacy and influence of the hidden Brat Packer – director John Hughes

The Breakfast Club (1985). Photo: Universal Pictures/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists