New opening times for Brandon Library

Brandon Library in Suffolk has announced a new set of opening times. Picture: ARCHANT

The north Suffolk library will be extending its opening hours from May.

The new opening times will see the library open for longer on Wednesday afternoons, but closing earlier on Friday evenings.

The changes, approved by the libraries board and Suffolk County Council come following calls from customers and will come into effect from May 20.

Suffolk Libraries confirmed however it will remain closed on Monday despite the longer opening hours and that future events are unaffected.

Mathew Sheldrick, library manager, said: “The change to Brandon Library’s opening hours brings our opening times more in line with other services within the Brandon centre.

“It also enables us to extend our service offer on a Wednesday where it has been busier and process reservations more quickly.

“We have been trialling these changes already with great success.”

New opening times

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 10am to 5:30pm

Wednesday - 10am to 3pm (currently open 10am to 2pm)

Thursday – 10am to 5:30pm

Friday - 10am to 6pm (currently open 10am to 7pm)

Saturday - 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm

Sunday – 10am to 3pm