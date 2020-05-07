E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:39 07 May 2020

Mr Jon and Mrs Victoria Meadows & Mr James Robinson trading as Sugar Lane Farm Company Limited of Sugar Lane Farm, Sugar Lane , Sible Hedingham ,Essex C09 3LX and 85 The Street, Bramford, Ipswich,Suffolk, IP8 4ED respectively are applying for a licence to use Sugar Lane Farm, Sugar Lane, Sible Hedingham, Essex CO93LX as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

