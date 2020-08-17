VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Opening of outside bar in courtyard for supply of alcohol and food preparation. Mon - Thurs 11am - 11.00 am. Fri - Sat 11am - 11pm. Sun 12am - 10.00pm

Name of Applicant: Amanda Fisher

Name of Premises: Swan and Hedgehog

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 3 King Street, Ipswich, IP1 1 EG

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Proposed variation:

Opening of outside bar in courtyard for supply of alcohol and food preparation.

Mon - Thurs 11am - 11.00 am. Fri - Sat 11am - 11pm. Sun 12am - 10.00pm

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 18/07/2020

Closing Date:14/08/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing, Ipswich Borough Council (theLicensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich. gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.