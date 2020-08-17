E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 17 August 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Opening of outside bar in courtyard for supply of alcohol and food preparation.

Mon - Thurs 11am - 11.00 am. Fri - Sat 11am - 11pm. Sun 12am - 10.00pm

VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Amanda Fisher

Name of Premises: Swan and Hedgehog

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 3 King Street, Ipswich, IP1 1 EG

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

You may also want to watch:

Proposed variation:

Opening of outside bar in courtyard for supply of alcohol and food preparation.

Mon - Thurs 11am - 11.00 am. Fri - Sat 11am - 11pm. Sun 12am - 10.00pm

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 18/07/2020

Closing Date:14/08/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing, Ipswich Borough Council (theLicensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich. gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

‘I still have my best to offer’ - Big striker Hawkins excited about Town move

New Ipswich Town striker Oli Hawkins Picture: ITFC

First look at new children’s play area in Christchurch Park

Sofia and Torin Lang at the new play area in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Court hears of man’s movements prior to fatal incident outside Kebapizza takeaway

Floral tributes to Richard Day were left outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Headteachers ‘delighted’ at U-turn on A-level and GCSE controversy

The government has made a U-turn on its controversial A-Level and GCSE algorithm Picture: RUI VIERIA/PA WIRE