Application for a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 October 2020
Archant
Name of Applicant: Swiss Farm Limited
Name of Premises: Swiss Farm Limited
Application for a Premises Licence
Name of Applicant:
Swiss Farm Limited
Name of Premises:
Swiss Farm Limited
Postal Address of Premises:
You may also want to watch:
Hemingstone Road, Ashbocking, Ipswich IP6 9LF
This application may be viewed at:
www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on:0300 123 4000 option 6
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:
The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption Off the premises – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 08:30 to 17:30, Thursday 08:30 to 19:00 & Sunday 10:00 to 16:00 (20th to 24th December 06:00 to 19:00)
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 29/09/2020
Closing Date: 26/10/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.