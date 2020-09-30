Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: Swiss Farm Limited Name of Premises: Swiss Farm Limited

Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant:

Swiss Farm Limited

Name of Premises:

Swiss Farm Limited

Postal Address of Premises:

Hemingstone Road, Ashbocking, Ipswich IP6 9LF

This application may be viewed at:

www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on:0300 123 4000 option 6

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption Off the premises – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 08:30 to 17:30, Thursday 08:30 to 19:00 & Sunday 10:00 to 16:00 (20th to 24th December 06:00 to 19:00)

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 29/09/2020

Closing Date: 26/10/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.