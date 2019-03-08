E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 October 2019

Public Notice

Synetiq Limited of Bentley Moor Lane, Adwick- Le-Street, Doncaster, DN6 7BD applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep extra 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Carrops, Bury St Edmunds, IP28 8LD

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

