PUBLIC NOTICE COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To be held at Tower Hall, 5 Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew on Thursday June 20 2019 at 7.30 pm.

To be held at Tower Hall, 5 Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew on Thursday June 20 2019 at 7.30 pm.

AGENDA

1 Minutes of previous Annual General Meeting

2 Chairmans Report

3 Matters arising from items 1 and 2

4 To consider Financial Statement

5 Election of Independent Examiner

6 Election of Managing Trustees

7 Any other Business

T R Gooding Clerk to the Managing Trustees Dated June 5 2019