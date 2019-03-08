PUBLIC NOTICE COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 June 2019
To be held at Tower Hall, 5 Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew on Thursday June 20 2019 at 7.30 pm.
To be held at Tower Hall, 5 Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew on Thursday June 20 2019 at 7.30 pm.
AGENDA
1 Minutes of previous Annual General Meeting
2 Chairmans Report
3 Matters arising from items 1 and 2
4 To consider Financial Statement
5 Election of Independent Examiner
6 Election of Managing Trustees
7 Any other Business
T R Gooding Clerk to the Managing Trustees Dated June 5 2019
