PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - New Application

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk. Proposed Variation: Supply of alcohol (on & off sales) Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 22:00

Name of Applicant: The Cake Shop (Woodbridge)Ltd

Name of Premises: Firestation

Postal Address of Premises: 21A The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, IP12 1AA

The existing licence already allows for on sales of alcohol but this application seeks to alter the times for on sales and to add off sales as well. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 17/07/2020

Closing Date: 13/08/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.