ITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 August 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN  OF THE CITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 4.00 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2020 WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY HALL, STATION ROAD, IP12 4AU EVERYONE WELCOME TO ATTEND* *pre-booking is essential: please contact admin@leistoncab.cabnet.org.uk

Nominations for the Trustee Board should be received in writing by the Manager at least 48 hours before the Meeting The CA Service provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice on every subject

