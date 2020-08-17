ITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 August 2020
Archant
MEETING TO BE HELD AT 4.00 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2020 WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY HALL, STATION ROAD, IP12 4AU EVERYONE WELCOME TO ATTEND* *pre-booking is essential: please contact admin@leistoncab.cabnet.org.uk
You may also want to watch:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF THE CITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 4.00 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2020 WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY HALL, STATION ROAD, IP12 4AU EVERYONE WELCOME TO ATTEND* *pre-booking is essential: please contact admin@leistoncab.cabnet.org.uk
Nominations for the Trustee Board should be received in writing by the Manager at least 48 hours before the Meeting The CA Service provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice on every subject
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.