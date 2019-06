NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF THE CITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 6.30 P.M.

Public Notice Archant

ON WEDNESDAY 10 JULY 2019 SAXMUNDHAM MARKET HALL, HIGH STREET SAXMUNDHAM, IP17 1AF EVERYONE WELCOME TO ATTEND

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF THE CITIZENS ADVICE LEISTON, SAXMUNDHAM & DISTRICT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 6.30 P.M.

You may also want to watch:

ON WEDNESDAY 10 JULY 2019 SAXMUNDHAM MARKET HALL, HIGH STREET SAXMUNDHAM, IP17 1AF EVERYONE WELCOME TO ATTEND

Nominations for the Trustee Board should be received in writing by the Manager at least 48 hours before the Meeting The CA Service provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice on every subject