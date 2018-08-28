Proposed development at The Former Babergh District Council Offices, Corks Lane and Bridge Street, Hadleigh, Suffolk, IP7 6SJ

Proposed development at The Former Babergh District Council Offices, Corks Lane and Bridge Street, Hadleigh, Suffolk, IP7 6SJ Take notice that application is being made by: Babergh District Council Applicant name: Mrs Anne Bennett (Corporate Manager -Housing Development) For planning permission to: Description of proposed development: Redevelop the site for 57 dwellings (Use Class C3) with access roads, parking, fencing, landscaping and open space facilities, and associated infrastructure.

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND)

ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Babergh District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mrs Sandra Green (Agent on behalf Babergh District Council)

Date 08-11-18

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.