Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate —Variation Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 October 2019

Name of Applicant: DEBEN INNS LIMITED

Name of Premises: THE FOX

Postal Address of Premises: THE STREET, NEWBOURNE, WOODBRIDGE IP12 4NY

Postal Address of Premises: THE STREET, NEWBOURNE, WOODBRIDGE IP12 4NY This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ

Proposed Variation: Premises Licence to be varied to include the restaurant extension within the licensed area. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 26/09/19

Closing Date: 23/10/19

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

