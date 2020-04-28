Application for a Premises

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 May 2020

Licence Name of Applicant: Lucia Maria Lucas

Name of Premises: The Green Man Inn

Postal Address of Premises: Woodbridge Road, Tunstall, IP12 2JE

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

The Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol (on and off sales) Monday to Sunday 11:30 to 23:00 Opening Hours Monday to Sunday 11:30 to 23:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 28/04/2020

Closing Date: 25/05/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

