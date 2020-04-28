Application for a Premises
PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 May 2020
Archant
Licence Name of Applicant: Lucia Maria Lucas
Name of Premises: The Green Man Inn
Postal Address of Premises: Woodbridge Road, Tunstall, IP12 2JE
Application for a Premises
Licence Name of Applicant: Lucia Maria Lucas
Name of Premises: The Green Man Inn
Postal Address of Premises: Woodbridge Road, Tunstall, IP12 2JE
You may also want to watch:
During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
The Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol (on and off sales) Monday to Sunday 11:30 to 23:00 Opening Hours Monday to Sunday 11:30 to 23:00
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 28/04/2020
Closing Date: 25/05/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.