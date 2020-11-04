Notice Under Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 The Hughes TV and Audio Pension and Life Assurance Scheme (“SCHEME”) THE ABOVE PENSION SCHEME IS WINDING UP. PURSUANT TO SECTION 27 OF THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Public Notice Archant

Any persons having a claim or an interest in the Scheme established under trust are required to send particulars thereof in writing to the Trustees of the Scheme, care of Nick Heffer, Hughes TV and Audio Limited, Mobbs Way, Gorleston Road Industrial Estate, Lowestoft, Suffolk, NR32 3AL, within two months of the date of publication of this notice. After the expiry of the two month period, the assets of the Scheme will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests of which the Trustees had notice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Notice Under Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925

The Hughes TV and Audio Pension and Life Assurance Scheme (“SCHEME”)

You may also want to watch:

THE ABOVE PENSION SCHEME IS WINDING UP. PURSUANT TO SECTION 27 OF THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Any persons having a claim or an interest in the Scheme established under trust are required to send particulars thereof in writing to the Trustees of the Scheme, care of Nick Heffer, Hughes TV and Audio Limited, Mobbs Way, Gorleston Road Industrial Estate, Lowestoft, Suffolk, NR32 3AL, within two months of the date of publication of this notice. After the expiry of the two month period, the assets of the Scheme will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests of which the Trustees had notice.

If you were or are an employee of one of the below employers and a member of the Scheme, or a dependant of a deceased member of the Scheme, and think you are entitled to benefits under the Scheme but have not been contacted in respect of those benefits, please write to the Trustees within two months of the date of publication of this notice. You should include details of your address and any benefits to which you think you are entitled.

If you already receive a pension from the Scheme, or you have received a letter from the Trustees regarding the winding up of the Scheme, you do not need to write to the Trustees.

Scheme’s employers: Hughes Electrical Limited (previously known as Hughes (Lowestoft) Limited); and Hughes TV and Audio Limited (previously known as Woollatt & Mitchell Limited); whose registered offices are at Mobbs Way, Gorleston Road Industrial Estate, Lowestoft, Suffolk, NR32 3AL. Issued on behalf of the Trustees of the Scheme