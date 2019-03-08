E-edition Read the EADT online edition
TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 13:18 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 08 August 2019

Proposed development at The Red House, 44 Cumberland Street, Woodbridge IP12 4AD. Take notice that application is being made by Nicholas Jacob Architects. Applicant name Mr and Mrs B Sangster. For planning permission to: Description of proposed development: Erect new single storey dwelling and detached garage.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, IP12 1RT.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory Nicholas Jacob

Date 8th August 2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

