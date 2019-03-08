Partly Cloudy

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 April 2019

Archant

Shane Robert Matthews trading as This & That Lorry Crane Hire Ltd of 10 Sturgeon Way, Stanton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2ED is applying for a licence to use Unit 4 Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate East, Stanton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2BG as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Shane Robert Matthews trading as This & That Lorry Crane Hire Ltd of 10 Sturgeon Way, Stanton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2ED is applying for a licence to use Unit 4 Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate East, Stanton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2BG as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

