Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Matthew Dangerfield of Transport Equipment Services Ltd., 68 Ranelagh Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 7HA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 10 vehicles and 10 trailers at Marexport UK Ltd, Unit 5, Parker Ave., Felixstowe, IP11 4HF.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Matthew Dangerfield of Transport Equipment Services Ltd., 68 Ranelagh Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 7HA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 10 vehicles and 10 trailers at Marexport UK Ltd, Unit 5, Parker Ave., Felixstowe, IP11 4HF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Let our voices be heard’ – Parents’ urgent plea to fix failing special needs system

Claire Scarff with daughter Mollie Picture: CLAIRE SCARFF

Tributes to Robert Tomlinson − the man who started Tomlinson Groundcare Ltd

Robert Tomlinson and his late fox terrier Toby at The Hadleigh Show in about 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Jammers cruise to victory at AFC Sudbury to move into second spot

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Ambrose Farrell, 33, has failed to return to Hollesley Prison after a short period of home leave Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Have you got escalaphobia too?

Charlotte holds onto these rails with both hands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists