GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 28 May 2020

Transport of one Ltd. trading as of 5 Egret Drive, Stowmarket IP14 5JG is applying for a licence to use New Cut East, Island Site, Ipswich IP3 OEA as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 8 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

