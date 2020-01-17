E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:49 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 17 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Transportation HM Limited of 31 Rectory Road, Ipswich, IP2 8EH Suffolk, is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at West Bank Terminal, Ipswich Port, Ipswich, IP2 8NB, Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Transportation HM Limited of 31 Rectory Road, Ipswich, IP2 8EH Suffolk, is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at West Bank Terminal, Ipswich Port, Ipswich, IP2 8NB, Suffolk

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Forensic Services vans arriving at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket this morning Picture: ARCHANT

New recycling centre encourages public to reduce amount of waste sent to landfill

Parish councillors Geoff Robinson and Keith Frost, county councillor Matthew Hicks and EDF's Jon Yates with school pupils Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ locked up for 10 years

Jacob Young was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Drinan makes Scottish loan move until the end of the season

Aaron Drinan has joined Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season. Picture: AYRUNITED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists