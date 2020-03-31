E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Transportation HM Limited of 31 Rectory Road, Ipswich, IP2 8EH Suffolk, is applying for a licence to use Valley Farm, Wherstead, Sufiolk, IP9 2AX as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Transportation HM Limited of 31 Rectory Road, Ipswich, IP2 8EH Suffolk, is applying for a licence to use Valley Farm, Wherstead, Sufiolk, IP9 2AX as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus cases in East of England exceeds 2,000 increasing nearly 400 in 24 hours

The latest governmnet figures for the region have been announced. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cash stolen in petrol station knife-point robbery

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Fourth knifepoint robbery in 10 days in Suffolk leaves village ‘completely shocked’

The Mace shop in Fressingfield was the fourth shop to be struck by a knifepoint robbery in 10 days across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aldeburgh body discovery not being treated as suspicious, say police

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sixth patient with coronavirus dies at West Suffolk Hospital

Another patient with coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL
Drive 24