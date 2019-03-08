E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Imre Kovacs trading as Trezor Trans Refrigerated Transport Ltd. of Unit G, Rotterdam Park, Hull, HU7 OXP is applying for a licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Imre Kovacs trading as Trezor Trans Refrigerated Transport Ltd. of Unit G, Rotterdam Park, Hull, HU7 OXP is applying for a licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk keeps its Brexit plans under wraps – for now

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Megicks. Picture: Ian Burt

Cladding fire breaks out at huge factory

A drone shot of Muntons maltings factory, Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS

CCTV image released after man receives ‘significant head injuries’ after being punched in the face

Do you recognise these people? Call Essex Police on 101 with information Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Sister needed ‘reconstructive surgery’ after brother bit her on nose, court told

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mum-of-three left partially blind after hitting head on bedroom shelf

Lynn, 54, pictured with her granddaughter after recovering from her surgery. Picture: LYNN PALMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists