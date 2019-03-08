Partly Cloudy

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

John U Andersson trading as U Plastics Limited of 12a Studlands Park Avenue, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 7AU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at U Plastics Ltd, Units 6 & 7 Quantum Business Park, Whitehouse Road, Ipswich IP1 5NX.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

John U Andersson trading as U Plastics Limited of 12a Studlands Park Avenue, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 7AU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at U Plastics Ltd, Units 6 & 7 Quantum Business Park, Whitehouse Road, Ipswich IP1 5NX.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

