KNODISHALL COMMON LAND

UK Power Networks has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consents under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Knodishall Common Land, CL19&133. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The Proposed works involve installing a new section of low voltage electricity cable approximately 100 metres in length. This will enable the removal of the existing overhead line, which currently has safety issues associated with it.

KNODISHALL COMMON LAND

UK Power Networks has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consents under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Knodishall Common Land, CL19&133. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Proposed works involve installing a new section of low voltage electricity cable approximately 100 metres in length. This will enable the removal of the existing overhead line, which currently has safety issues associated with it.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at Leiston Library, Old Post Office Square, Main Street, Leiston, IP16 4ER during opening hours of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays 9:30 — 14:00 until 25th August 2020. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Mrs Isabel Shaw, Savills, 9 Forbes Business Centre, Kempson Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP32 7AR

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to the Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ pins.gsi.gov.uk.

Representations sent to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly other interested parties.

Isabel Shaw For and on behalf of UK Power Networks, Savills, 9 Forbes Business Centre, Kempson Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP32 7AR.

DATE: 10th July 2020