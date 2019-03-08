GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Unipart Group LTD trading as company Unipart Group Ltd, of Vehicle Office, Unipart House, Cowley, Oxford, OX4 2PG is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 40 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at SP147, Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 7FQ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.