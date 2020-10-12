E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Robson Hermisdolfe trading as Valentin Hermis Ltd of 8 Copperfield Road IP2 0JT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Robson Hermisdolfe trading as Valentin Hermis Ltd of 8 Copperfield Road IP2 0JT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at Suite 8A, Unit 2, Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3QQ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen’s ‘catastrophically bad decision’ led to head-on crash with lorry

Jessica Debenham appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk army base

A small number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Wattisham Airfield (FILE PHOTO) Picture: ARCHANT

Gravestones at rural church vandalised with gold spray paint

Graves at All Saints Church in Hitcham have been vandalised Picture: ARCHANT

Restaurant review, The Kings Arms, Haughley: “The pub deserves to be showered with awards”

Review, The Kings Arms Haughley: Blue corn tortillas with squid ink battered pollock, cured cabbage, chilli, coriander and pink grapefruit gel Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Murder accused ‘bragged about killing’, court hears

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY