Variation of Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

PUBLISHED: 10:54 13 March 2019

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 65 Colchester Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 4ST This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich,IP1 2DE

Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 28th February 2019 Closing Date: 27th March 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

