GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

public notice 10222109 Archant

Euroswift Haulage Ltd of Unit A, Lane Farm, Harwich Road, Wix, C011 2SA is applying for a licence to use ADL, Plot A, Raeburn Road, Ipswich, IP3 OET as an operating centre to for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Hareh ills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.