E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

PUBLIC CONSULTATION MASONS LANDFILL SITE

PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 25 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Viridor Waste Management Limited is carrying out public consultation on proposals for the extension of operational timescales and inclusion of solar photovoltaics (PV) at Masons Landfill Site.

You may also want to watch:

PUBLIC CONSULTATION MASONS LANDFILL SITE

Viridor Waste Management Limited is carrying out public consultation on proposals for the extension of operational timescales and inclusion of solar photovoltaics (PV) at Masons Landfill Site.

Details of the proposals are available to view online at https://masonslandfillconsultation.wordpress.corn/ Alternatively call 0113 264 9960 or email PlanningConsultations@thesiriusgroup.com. The public consultation will run until Wednesday 16th December 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed in buttock and two assaulted in late night incident

A police van is parked in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police patrols follow reports of dangerous off-road bike riding

Police investigated reports of anti-social off-road motorbike riding in Icklingham at the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town’s festive shop window tradition goes digital for first time

Businesses hope shoppers will flock to The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harpist Zoe’s lockdown baby wouldn’t wait - so husband delivered Lottie at home

Zoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born during the first lockdown and unexpectedly delivered at home by Scott Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Proposals put forward for 66-bed care home on edge of Suffolk town

Plans have been forward for a care home off Anne Sucklings Lane, in Little Wratting, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE