PUBLIC CONSULTATION MASONS LANDFILL SITE
PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 25 November 2020
Archant
Viridor Waste Management Limited is carrying out public consultation on proposals for the extension of operational timescales and inclusion of solar photovoltaics (PV) at Masons Landfill Site.
Details of the proposals are available to view online at https://masonslandfillconsultation.wordpress.corn/ Alternatively call 0113 264 9960 or email PlanningConsultations@thesiriusgroup.com. The public consultation will run until Wednesday 16th December 2020.
