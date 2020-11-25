PUBLIC CONSULTATION MASONS LANDFILL SITE

Public Notice Archant

Viridor Waste Management Limited is carrying out public consultation on proposals for the extension of operational timescales and inclusion of solar photovoltaics (PV) at Masons Landfill Site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

PUBLIC CONSULTATION MASONS LANDFILL SITE

Viridor Waste Management Limited is carrying out public consultation on proposals for the extension of operational timescales and inclusion of solar photovoltaics (PV) at Masons Landfill Site.

Details of the proposals are available to view online at https://masonslandfillconsultation.wordpress.corn/ Alternatively call 0113 264 9960 or email PlanningConsultations@thesiriusgroup.com. The public consultation will run until Wednesday 16th December 2020.