GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

VYKA SOLUTIONS LTD trading as VYKA SOLUTIONS LTD of Unit 4 Yale Business Park, Bluestem Road, Ipswich, IP3 9RR is applying for a licence to use former J R Travel parking site, Plot 2 Adjacent to Little Copdock House, old London road, Copdock, Ipswich, IP8 3JW as an operating centre for 25 goods vehicles and 25 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.