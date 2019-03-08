NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Eureka, Cliff Road, Waldringfield, IP12 4QL. I hereby give notice that Westgreen Commercial Ld., are applying to East Suffolk District Council to vary a condition on planning permission DC/17/1055/FUL to demolish existing bungalow, erect 3 dwellings and alter existing access.

Any owner of the land who wishes to make representations should write to the Council at Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 OEQ