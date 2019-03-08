E-edition Read the EADT online edition
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at Eureka, Cliff Road, Waldringfield, IP12 4QL.

I hereby give notice that Westgreen Commercial Ld., are applying to East Suffolk District Council to vary a condition on planning permission DC/17/1055/FUL to demolish existing bungalow, erect 3 dwellings and alter existing access.

Any owner of the land who wishes to make representations should write to the Council at Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 OEQ

