NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 August 2019
Proposed development at Eureka, Cliff Road, Waldringfield, IP12 4QL.
I hereby give notice that Westgreen Commercial Ld., are applying to East Suffolk District Council to vary a condition on planning permission DC/17/1055/FUL to demolish existing bungalow, erect 3 dwellings and alter existing access.
Any owner of the land who wishes to make representations should write to the Council at Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 OEQ
