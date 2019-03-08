E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:11 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 30 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Whip Street Motors Ltd trading as Whip Street Motors Ltd., of Unit 1 - 4 Great Whip Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 8EY is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 12 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at Masons Landfill Site, Great Blakenham, IP6 OJX

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

