Application for a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 13:54 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 07 September 2020
Archant
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Retail Sale of Alcohol
Application for a Premises Licence
Name of Applicant:
Wildgoose Fine Foods Ltd
Name of Premises:
Wildgoose Fine Foods
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises):
17 St Stephens Lane, Ipswich IP4 1DP
You may also want to watch:
This application may be viewed at:
Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:
Retail Sale of Alcohol
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 5 Sept 2020
Closing Date: 2 Oct 2020.
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.