Application for a Premises Licence

Retail Sale of Alcohol

Name of Applicant:

Wildgoose Fine Foods Ltd

Name of Premises:

Wildgoose Fine Foods

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises):

17 St Stephens Lane, Ipswich IP4 1DP

This application may be viewed at:

Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 5 Sept 2020

Closing Date: 2 Oct 2020.

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.