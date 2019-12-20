TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: 60 High Street, Hadleigh, Ipswich , Suffolk, IP7 5EE. Take notice that application is being made by: Wincer Kievenaar Architects Limited

Proposed development at: 60 High Street, Hadleigh, Ipswich , Suffolk, IP7 5EE. Take notice that application is being made by: Wincer Kievenaar Architects Limited. Application name: Mr Keith Young For planning permission to: Description of proposed development: Redevelopment of Partridges to include the retention of the historic listed buildings, and demolition of the later shop/workshop and storage buildings along Georges St/Magdalen Rd. Part Change of use from Al to B3 Office. New proposal to create new public space and three mixed use blocks contain ground floor Al /A3 Retail space and 14No. C3 residential units at first/second floor. Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Babergh District Council, Endeavour House, Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX

Any owner of the land or that who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Mr Philip Branton

Date 20-12-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. `Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant or an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.