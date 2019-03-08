Heavy Showers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Konrad Wieslaw Izdebski trading as WSKI Ltd of 36 Saturn Road, Ipswich, IP1 5PR is applying for a licence to use use West Bank Terminal, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 8NB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

