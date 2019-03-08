E-edition Read the EADT online edition
APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 10:56 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 16 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Name of Applicant: Xhaferaj Group Limited

Name of Premises: The Bloom Lounge

Postal address of premises: 34 Tacket Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1 BA

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale of Alcohol. Late night refreshments. Live Music. Recorded music

Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 05/09/2019

Closing Date 02/10/2019

You may also want to watch:

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence

