APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE
PUBLISHED: 10:56 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 16 September 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Xhaferaj Group Limited
Name of Premises: The Bloom Lounge
Postal address of premises: 34 Tacket Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1 BA
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale of Alcohol. Late night refreshments. Live Music. Recorded music
Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 05/09/2019
Closing Date 02/10/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence
