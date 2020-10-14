E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:43 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 14 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Youngs Transportation & Logistics Ltd., of Botany Way, Purfleet, Essex, RM19 1SR is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operation centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at Youngs Transportation & Logistics Ltd., Unit 3 / 4 Lodge Lane, Great Blakenham, Suffolk, IP6 OLB

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

