GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

YRoss Freight Ltd of 4 Strawberry Avenue, Lawford, Manningtree, Essex, C011 2DR is applying for a license to use Plot 17, Hauliers Rd, Felixstowe, IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

YRoss Freight Ltd of 4 Strawberry Avenue, Lawford, Manningtree, Essex, C011 2DR is applying for a license to use Plot 17, Hauliers Rd, Felixstowe, IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

