Everything you need to know about Suffolk's Christmas Day dips, 2019

Felixstowe's Christmas Day dip has become something of a Suffolk tradition. All money raised goes to St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: GREGG BROWN

You've opened the presents, sung a carol or two, had an early nibble of something naughty, lunch is in the oven and now it's time to take the plunge. Christmas Day swims have, over the last decade, become something of an East Anglian tradition and a chance to raise money for some worthy causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim as captured from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI/Nigel Lyman. The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim as captured from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI/Nigel Lyman.

Here's a selection of the leading Christmas swims - bring your cossie (or a wetsuit), take a deep breath and take the plunge.

Felixstowe: Christmas Day Dip

Location: Sea Road, opposite Mannings Amusements

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan. Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Parking: Plenty of local car parks and on road parking in the vacinity

Time: Registration from 8.30am, swim from 10am

This is one of the most popular and biggest events in the region. This year marks the 16th Christmas Day Dip for St Elizabeth Hospice and with more than 500 dippers taking part each year, it's a great way to feel good and do good during the festive season.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim. Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim. Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD

The idea is simple; make a dash in to the bracing ocean at Felixstowe sea front with your friends and family cheering you on. Over the years, we've seen all sorts of fancy dress costumes take to the waters and everyone loves seeing how creative you all are with this.

Friends and family shouting their support add to the fantastic atmosphere as everyone gathers to run in to the sea. While those raising money will be dashing in to the bracing waters, there will be patients in the hospice receiving the care they need, thanks to your support.

Dippers can register on the day, however it is recommended you sign up online prior to the event as it can get very busy on the morning. Registration will close promptly at 9.45am.

Standard Ticket - £13 per person until midnight on Sunday December 22

On the Day Ticket - £20 per person will be available to purchase from 8.30am on Wednesday December 25

Sign up here:

Lowestoft: 2019 Christmas Day Swim

Location: Opposite Lord Kitchener's garden (north of The Thatch)

Parking: Car Parks nearby

Time: Registration will open from 9am. Swim starts: 10am sharp

This is the oldest Christmas Day swim in the county with this year's event being the 42nd fundraising event for local charities. The swim has raised over £40,000 since Sentinal Leisure Trust took on the organisation of the swim and last year alone the event raised over £13,000 for local charities and causes that was put to many great projects and services for local people.

This year the organisers are hoping that even more local heroes will get involved and brave the North Sea at this much loved and anticipated social event. The Christmas Dip will take place on 25th December at 10am. Changing facilities and registration for registered swimmers in will be at The Claremont Pier.

You may also want to watch:

Register here.

Southwold: Christmas Day Swim

Location: Beach near to Gun Hill

Parking: Parking can be found within 200 yards on Ferry Road.

Time: 10.30am.

Last year more than 200 swimmers took the plunge for a freezing dip into the sea on Christmas morning.

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District, has become a festive staple for many in the town. Fancy dress is encouraged.

The cost of registration is £5 per swimmer which will be split between our two chosen charities. For this, you will be covered by our insurance. You will also be issued with a wristband on the day which you can exchange for a medal at the end of the swim.

Organisers hope you will also raise sponsorship either for the charities selected this year or your own. The money you raise will be divided between Southwold RNLI and Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity helping the bereaved children of members of the armed forces.

This is the seventh year of the swim.

Register here.

Aldeburgh: Boxing Day swim

Location: opposite Aldeburgh Moot Hall

Parking: Plenty of car parks and street parking nearby

Time: 10.50am

Over the years the Aldeburgh Shiverers have raised thousands of pounds for medical charities

Last year over 125 swimmers took part, supported by cheers of hundreds of well-wishers on the day, as well as the generous donations

This year, which is the 31st Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim, the money raised will go to Médecins Sans Frontières and hospice charity EACH. The event was started in 1988 by local GP Dr Kev Hopayian to raise money for the victims of the earthquake which had devastated Armenia earlier that year. Over the next 10 years, hundreds of pounds were raised for Armenian medical charities.

In the early days of the event, just half a dozen or so swimmers would turn up on the beach, strip down, brave the waves - and then retire to warm up with a group hug and hot chocolate, or possibly something stronger, in one of the local pubs or hotels.

This year's event is expected to raise more than £3,000 with the money divided between Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), and EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospice).

If a Boxing Day dip is not your scene, come along and support others. There will be a collection on the beach.