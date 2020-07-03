E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk hotel launching Edible Emporium – with a Champagne caravan, ice cream bike and pizza

PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 July 2020

Tables at Ravenwood Hall's Edible Emporium have been spread out to allow social distancing Picture: Ravenwood Hall

Tables at Ravenwood Hall's Edible Emporium have been spread out to allow social distancing Picture: Ravenwood Hall

Archant

On Super Saturday, Ravenwood Hall near Bury St Edmunds will re-open with a very different outdoor offering for customers.

Getting the Champagne caravan ready for Super Saturday at Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood HallGetting the Champagne caravan ready for Super Saturday at Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood Hall

One of Suffolk’s best-loved hotels and wedding venues is bringing a festival vibe to its grounds from July 4, when it re-opens with a melange of fun drinking and dining opportunities.

While its restaurant remains closed (likely until autumn) the team at Ravenwood Hall in Rougham near Bury St Edmunds have pulled together to create the quirky Edible Emporium experience, which will be open throughout the summer from Friday to Sunday.

“We’ve done a total change around and created something really great,” says owner Craig Jarvis. “We’ve brought in wood fired pizza ovens, something called the Big Bertha oven where we’re roasting and smoking meats, and we’ve got a lovely vintage ice cream bicycle. Everything we’ll be producing and using is local –and we’re even setting up a shop selling local produce.”

“Basically you can order online or on site, arrive and sit outside. We’ve put out loads of covers with fire pits - it’s quite pretty – and we have a big marquee which our local village association in Beyton lent us – that’s a really nice bit of community spirit.”

Eat ribs direct from the Big Bertha smoker at the Edible Emporium Picture: Ravenwood HallEat ribs direct from the Big Bertha smoker at the Edible Emporium Picture: Ravenwood Hall

All food can be eaten on site or taken away and is made from scratch. Pizzas (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available) are made to order with the hotel’s own dough and passata, while Craig says: “The smoke shack team have their own special cure for the ham hock and it’s smoked and roasted slowly for about eight hours for a lovely flavour. The ribs are dry rubbed with spices and slow roasted, and the chicken is marinated with garlic and herbs. We’ve got a selection of salads people can order as sides.”

Ice cream is from award-winning Hadleys, with Craig having snapped up owner Jane’s cute ice cream bicycle for service. “Ice cream is included in the price of each main course – you can have that in a tub or a cone.

“And we’ve set up lots of drinking spaces as well. There’s a Champagne area with a Verve Clicquot caravan, and we have an Adnams beer drinking area with local beer from Adnams and Cannon Street in Bury. I think a lot of people are going to want to come out and have a nice pint or a glass of wine.”

The hotel’s ‘shop’ will evolve as the weeks progress, being stocked with their own smoked meat and fish, Maynards apple juice (produced a mile up the road), Cannon Street beers and fresh strawberries. “We’re also inviting people who have allotments to come and sell their surplus produce.”

Craig and Julie Jarvis of Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood HallCraig and Julie Jarvis of Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood Hall

Full social distancing and safety measures have been put in place for customers, with plenty of outdoor covered and uncovered seating, a one-way system at the bar, staff wearing masks and gloves, and regular cleaning being performed before, during and after opening hours.

Craig says there’ll be minimal interaction with staff. “We’ve made the whole thing a very safe environment and I honestly feel people will be happier outside than going into a restaurant at the moment. People will be very wary. What we’ve done is allowed a good distance between tables outside for al fresco eating. This is a big change for us. We’ve always been quite a formal establishment, but taking a more casual approach now, I think it’s the way forward for us. My aim was always to create a lifestyle image and this is a part of that. Eventually I’d like to build a café, have our own micro-brewery, a cinema. A farmers’ market will be the next thing though.

“It’s great to be able to reopen. It was very said to have been closed for three months but the opening gives us a chance to breathe new life into our business.”

The Edible Emporium is open from 5pm to 9pm Fridays, 11am to 9pm Saturdays and 11am to 5pm Sundays.

The grounds getting prepared for the opening of the Edible Emporium at Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood HallThe grounds getting prepared for the opening of the Edible Emporium at Ravenwood Hall Picture: Ravenwood Hall

You may also want to watch:

On the menu

Whole smoked ham hock with maple and wholegrain mustard glaze

Suffolk half roast chicken with garlic butter and thyme

Baby back ribs with sticky barbecue sauce

Red Poll beef burger

Pizzas - from The Naturalist’s (a margherita) to The Carnivore with pancetta, Napoli salami, ground beef, smoked garlic, slow roast tomatoes and fresh sage

Caesar salad

Vegetable cous cous

Pesto pasta

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for 2020/21 season

Close to 9,000 fans have renewed their season tickets for 2020/21. Photo: ROSS HALLS

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Proposed Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic move to be debated in parliament

The current orthopaedic and fracture clinic at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Petition to save easyJet jobs and keep Stansted hub open unites aviation industry

An EasyJet plane on its final approach before landing at Gatwick airport, which has been closed after drones were spotted over the airfield Wednesday night and throughout Thursday Picture: PA Images