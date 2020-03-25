Suffolk gastro pub launches range of gourmet three-course meals to cook at home

The kitchens of The Fox and Goose at Fressingfield are now dedicated to crafting gourmet meals for customers to cook at home Picture: The Fox and Goose Archant

Bring the fine dining experience into your kitchen with the new service.

Are you missing the finer things in life at the moment? Candlelit suppers over a glass of red. Artfully presented plates of locally sourced produce.

Well, a pub restaurant in Suffolk is set to bring the dining out experience into your kitchen with the launch of its Cook @ Home range.

We’re talking super luxury, high-end dishes a cut above what the premium supermarkets can offer.

As of this Saturday, March 28 (final orders 10am Friday), The Fox and Goose in Fressingfield is selling three course menus for £22.50 per person, all packaged and ready to go in your oven.

“We noticed numbers dropping off straight away,” says Paul Yaxley from the pub of the effects of coronavirus from last week. People were cancelling their forward bookings and we only had two people in so we closed last Wednesday. We were trying to stay open until Mother’s Day to honour those bookings but obviously were unable to do that so thought, why don’t we offer a cook from home range? All things we can make to take the stress out of cooking for people.”

The eatery is renowned for its outside catering for events such as weddings, so the team are no strangers to conjuring up easy to prepare and transport meals with the wow factor. Paul says customers will recognise some of the options as being favourites from the restaurant’s regular menu. “We’ve based what we’re doing on fine dining. Lots of people come to us for celebrations and we want, with this service, to offer something a bit more special. It’s good for people to have something nice to look forward to in these tough times. It’s nothing so over the top you couldn’t prepare it – they are dishes we’ve done many times before but simplified for home cooks. There’s something to suit everybody.”

The meals are collection only from the premises. “If we did takeaway people would be queuing from 5pm to 7pm at night. Collection is only on a Saturday so customers can choose their time slot between 12noon and 6pm to come and pick their order up. We’ve set up a Paypal account to pay online, or we can take payment over the phone or by bank transfer.”

The complete menu is here, with details of how to order. Start with hot crispy duck leg confit with a salad of sweet and sour cherries, chorizo, goats’ cheese and celeriac, or perhaps Pinneys smoked haddock and prawn ravioli with parsnip puree and apple, sultana, mustard seed and parsley dressing. For your main course there’s lamb fillet with fondant potato, tomato fondue, garlic puree, baby carrots, beetroot and mint jus, and sea bream with horseradish and smoked salmon risotto, roasted cauliflower, green beans, raisin and caper dressing. And finish with the likes of coconut panna cotta with stewed pineapple and rosewater tuile, or chocolate mousse with marinated cherries, raspberry yoghurt, chocolate crisps and tarragon.

“We’re asking people to share pictures on social media of what they’ve created,” Paul adds.

For all the latest local coronavirus news join our daily digital newsletter.