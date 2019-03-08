5 Good Garage Scheme accredited garages

These businesses are recommended by the national scheme, and customers, for their value, customer service and quality.

CJ Clow

Location: 36 Bell Lane, Kesgrave, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP5 1JQ

If you're looking for a reliable garage in Kesgrave, look no further than CJ Clow - specialists in a wide range of services including car servicing, tyres, MOT, car repairs and air conditioning.

Established in 1986, the garage provides an honest and reliable service at all times and has worked hard to build a reputation for offering a trusted and value for money service to its customers. The business understands the importance of good customer service, with the majority of work gained through positive word of mouth and repeat custom.

CJ Clow is fully qualified and experienced in working with all types of vehicles, completing all work to the highest of standards at a very competitive price. They are on hand to offer free, valuable advice on car servicing, tyres, and MOT, and are happy to answer any questions you may have regarding your vehicle.

Call 01473 623610 or contact CJ Clow here

Great Horkesley Garage

Where: The Causeway, Horkesley, Colchester, Essex, CO6 4EJ

This garage is well established within the area of Colchester and is a cornerstone of the community it's based in, with the team made up of local people who are passionate about keeping their community safe on the roads of Colchester and beyond. Their aim is to provide an outstanding, bespoke customer experience with every vehicle that passes through the facilities. They know that customers are busy people and therefore offer a collection and delivery service for those living in Colchester and throughout the surrounding areas. They also have a courtesy car service so that you're not stranded while your vehicle is with them.

Great Horkesley Garage has the latest equipment and technologies available in the motoring industry too. Having all of this means they can provide vehicle repairs and services of the highest standard for customers. It also means that they can provide quick turnaround times without compromising on the quality of work.

Call 01206 271895 or find out more here

A C Mutimer

Where: A C Mutimer LTD, The Street, Hacheston, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP13 0DR

This independent garage, established in 2003, offers a wide range of options for customers, from servicing to MOT testing, repairs, tyres and exhausts. Diagnostics are also a large part of they have to offer. The garage is proud to be a member of the Good Garage Scheme and prides itself on a high level of customer service and competitive prices.

Call 01728 747534 or find out more here.

Brantham Auto Centre

Where: Cattawade Street, Cattawade, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1RE

This garage aspires to be your first choice for repairs and maintenance for all cars, vans and 4x4s. They have a well-equipped workshop and a dedicated and fully trained team of vehicle technicians who offer a first-class service and strive for 100% satisfaction - all at a price you can afford, not main dealer prices!

Partnered with highly successful sister company Manningtree Tyre and Service Centre, they offer a range of services to suit your every need, be it a simple tyre change, repair work, a full service or MOT.

Call 01206 392755, or find out more here.

AA Motor Medic

Where: Unit 4B Elton Park Business Centre, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 0HN

Established in 2009, this garage prides itself on the quality of its work - which sees customers coming back time and time again. AA Motor Medic is able to offer the complete automotive package with all work undertaken by trained technicians who understand the complexities of vehicle engineering, from classic cars to modern day high-tech engines.

Call 01473 289462 or find out more here.