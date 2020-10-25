20 Suffolk pubs and restaurants still offering takeaway and delivery

Many eateries are still offering food for delivery and collection Picture: Getty Images SERHII SOBOLEVSKYI

From burgers to gourmet dinners for two, here are just some of the places locally offering collections and delivery.

Citrus and meringue tart from Alba Chiara Picture: Alba Chiara Citrus and meringue tart from Alba Chiara Picture: Alba Chiara

At the start of the pandemic, a number of restaurants, cafes and pubs across the county began offering home delivery and collection services, allowing people to still enjoy locally cooked food from the comfort of their homes while still supporting Suffolk businesses.

Six months on, and many eateries are still doing takeaway. Here’s 20 places where you can grab some food to go.

The Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe

Nothing beats a spot of afternoon tea, and The Orwell Hotel is still making its beloved afternoon tea available for both collection and delivery.

The Orwell Hotel's afternoon tea is still available for collection and delivery Picture: The Orwell Hotel The Orwell Hotel's afternoon tea is still available for collection and delivery Picture: The Orwell Hotel

Consisting of a range of finger sandwiches, freshly baked sausage rolls, homemade fruit scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, and a selection of homemade cakes, it costs £16 per person. A glass of prosecco can be ordered alongside it, for an additional £6.50 per person.

Afternoon tea is available every day for collection and delivery, but must be booked in advance. A £3 delivery fee applies if ordering to Felixstowe, and £6 if being delivered to Ipswich. To find out further details, call 01394 285511.

The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge

The Unruly Pig will continue providing its daily takeaway service, and heat at home meals throughout the week.

Food packaged up and ready to go at The Unruly Pig: The Unruly Pig Food packaged up and ready to go at The Unruly Pig: The Unruly Pig

Dishes on the takeaway menu include burgers served in brioche buns, gnocchi puttanesca, mac and cheese, vanilla panna cotta and salted caramel ice cream. Heat at home hampers include a Sunday roast which starts at £14 per person, the Unruly Burger Box for £12.50 per person or the Be Unruly three-course meal which is £25 per person.

While unable to offer deliveries on takeaways, the restaurant will deliver heat at home meals and hampers on Fridays and Saturdays between 3pm and 5pm. Collection times for takeaways vary and can be found on the restaurant’s website. To find out more or to place an order, call 01394 460310.

Lake Avenue Bake and Bites, Bury St Edmunds

Open Tuesday to Saturday between 8am and 3pm, this independent café and bakery is offering breakfast, lunch, sweet and savoury bites, and hot drinks for delivery across the Bury St Edmunds area.

Baked treats, hot and cold drinks from Lake Avenue Bake and Bites are available for delivery in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: Lake Avenue Bake and Bites Baked treats, hot and cold drinks from Lake Avenue Bake and Bites are available for delivery in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: Lake Avenue Bake and Bites

Choose from hot breakfast rolls, full English breakfasts (and vegetarian options), paninis, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and salads.

Passionate about local produce, Lake Avenue Bake and Bites uses coffee from Suffolk-based roasters Butterworth & Son. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 756875.

The Grundisburgh Dog, Grundisburgh

Every Wednesday night, The Grundisburgh Dog will be serving its takeaway pizzas available for collection between 5.30pm and 9pm. Starting at £9.50, customers can choose from a range of toppings including margherita, parma ham, Suffolk ham and field mushroom, Napoli salami and more.

The Grundisburgh Dog does burgers to takeaway every Friday Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog The Grundisburgh Dog does burgers to takeaway every Friday Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog

In addition, every Friday night, the gastro pub will also be serving its beef, chicken and veggie takeaway burgers, also available for collection between 5.30pm and 9pm.

To place an order or to find out more, call 01473 735267.

Gee Gee Bakes, Bury St Edmunds

Tuck into a range of sweet baked goods from Bury St Edmund’s very own Gee Gee Bakes. From cheesecakes to brownies, these homemade desserts are available for both collection and delivery.

A cheesecake selection box from Gee Gee Bakes Picture: Gee Gee Bakes A cheesecake selection box from Gee Gee Bakes Picture: Gee Gee Bakes

Collection is available between 10am and 7pm Monday to Sunday, and delivery is available for those within a six-mile radius of IP29. Three days’ notice is also required when placing an order.

To place an order or to find out more, call 07887 858016.

Casa, Bury St Edmunds

Enjoy a tapas meal from the comfort of your own home thanks to Casa – Bury St Edmunds’ very own Mediterranean restaurant.

Casa's tapas dishes are still available to enjoy at home Picture: Casa Casa's tapas dishes are still available to enjoy at home Picture: Casa

Choose from a selection of authentic dishes and starters including manchego cheese, honey and mustard sausages, stuffed vine leaves served in tomato sauce, chorizo in red wine, Spanish meatballs, and garlic king prawns. A wide range of vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Takeaway and delivery are available from Thursday to Saturday between 5pm and 8pm. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 701313.

Alba Chiara, Felixstowe

For authentic Italian cuisine, Felixstowe’s Alba Chiara is your one-stop-shop for all your antipasti, pizza and pasta needs. Dishes on offer include lasagne, ravoli, tagliatelle bolognese, gnochi and risotto, alongside pizzas such as margherita, vegetarian, meat feast and pulled pork.

Alba Chiara pizza Picture: Alba Chiara Alba Chiara pizza Picture: Alba Chiara

To satisfy your sweet tooth, the restaurant also does a range of Italian desserts including chocolate and hazelnut cake, tart of the day and pinsa Nutella.

Alba Chiara is open for delivery and collection Tuesday to Sunday between 12pm and 9pm. For more information, call 01394 547180.

The Swan Inn, Hoxne

Hoxne’s The Swan Inn is still offering its full menu available for collection, and includes a number of classic pub dishes including pie, lasagne, burgers, fish and chips, Sunday roast, and sausage and mash.

Collection is available Tuesday to Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 1pm for its Sunday roast.

To find out more, call 01379 668275.

The Angel, Needham Market

Needham Market’s The Angel is continuing its takeaway and collection service, with a number of deals on offer across its hot meals and freshly baked goods. For £10, you can get four bacon rolls, or four items from its sweet and savoury treats menu for the same price.

For something more filling, customers can get two burgers, two fries and two cans of drink for £15 as a takeaway-only deal. Burgers featured in the deal include cheeseburgers, Cajun chicken, Southern fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, and mushroom and halloumi.

The Angel is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 3pm, and in the evenings on weekends between 6pm and 8.30pm. For more information, call 01449 726020.

Ming’s Oriental, Bury St Edmunds

If you’re looking to tuck into a tasty Chinese meal, Ming’s Oriental in Bury St Edmunds offers a range of authentic dishes.

Featuring a range of starters and mains, customers can order classic dishes such as aromatic crispy duck, won ton soup, Singapore spicy rice noodles, and sweet and sour chicken.

Collections are available Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm onwards. To find out more, call 01284 722988.

Folk and Fare, Southwold

To enjoy restaurant-quality food in the comfort of your own home, Southwold’s Folk and Fare is your go-to. Starters on its menu include bao buns, goats cheese salad and smoked chicken and ham hock terrine. For mains, there’s laksa, roast cod with butter bean stew and desserts include baked vanilla cheesecakes and salted miso brownie.

Available Thursday, Friday or Saturday for delivery, simply order with the restaurant before 4pm the day before delivery, and it will arrive the next day between 4pm and 7pm with instructions to help you reheat and complete your dishes.

Minimum order is £25. To find out more, call 07824 340 699.

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich

Smokehouse and bar The Forge Kitchen is continuing its food delivery and collection service, offering a wide range of wings, burgers, pizzas, sides, salads and desserts. Its beef patties are all 8 ounces and aged for 30 days before being barbecued in a charcoal oven.

Delivery is available between 5pm and 9pm Wednesday to Saturday and on Sundays between 4pm and 8pm. NHS and Emergency Service employees can receive a 25% discount off food collection if the order is placed over the phone. Delivery is free on phone orders over £25 and will be delivered to areas in the IP1 to IP4 postcode range.

Collections are available from the restaurant between 12pm and 9pm Wednesday to Saturday and between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday. To find out more, call 01473 232009.

The Woolpack, Ipswich

This Ipswich-based pub is continuing its collection service seven days a week, with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner meals available to takeaway.

Full English breakfasts (and vegetarian options) are available, alongside typical pub classics such as chicken wings, burger and chips, beer battered haddock and chips, chill nachos, a selection of sandwiches, and pie of the day.

Collection is available Monday to Friday between 12pm and 2pm, and again between 5.30pm and 9pm. On weekends, collection is between 12pm and 9pm on Saturdays and 12pm and 8pm on Sundays. To place an order, call 01473 215862.

The White Hart, Tuddenham St Mary

The White Hart pub is currently running a reduced menu which is available for takeaway, and features a range of pub classic basket meals such as scampi and chips, chicken and chips, and chilli.

Takeaway beer, lager and cider are also available and will be served in two-pint disposable containers.

Food and drink are available for collection between 6pm and 8pm Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 01638 718780.

Three Wise Monkeys, Ipswich

Fulfil your cravings for American barbecue-style food and craft ales by ordering from Three Wise Monkeys’ collection or delivery service.

Some of the mains on offer include BBQ pork ribs, salt and pepper squid, the Three Wise Monkeys burger, and the pub’s smoked meat combo. Sides are also available, such as mac and cheese, seasoned fries and smoked sweet potato wedges

Orders will be available between 12pm and 9pm Friday to Sunday, and a selection of beers, wine and soft drinks are also available. To place an order or to find out more, call 01473 921442.

The Jolly Sailors, Pakefield

Based near Lowestoft, The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield is continuing its Moss and Go takeaway service. Dishes available include Southern fried chicken with fries and slaw, beef burger with fries and slaw, beer battered fish and chips, wholetail scampi with skinny fries, and sweet potato, spinach and red pepper curry with rice.

Skinny fries are available for £3 and chunky chips for £3.50. Smaller portions are also on offer for children for £6.

Takeaway is Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 9pm, and Sundays between 12pm and 6pm. To find out more, call 01502 531418.

The George, Cavendish

Following the positive response from its heat at home meals, The George will be continuing its collecton service. Its takeaway menu will be based on the restaurant’s current dine-in menu, and can be found on its website. Dishes on its current menu include flat iron steak, pork belly, butternut squash, and roasted pumpkin and rosemary soup.

Mac and cheese will be available every Thursday, and roast dinner every Sunday (which is advised to be pre-ordered by Friday). To place an order for collection during The George’s normal food service times, customers will be asked to pay either over the phone or with contactless upon arrival.

All takeaway food will be 20% less than the menu price. To find out more, call 01787 280248.

The Table, Woodbridge

Enjoy meals from the comfort of your home courtesy of The Table, who is currently offering a weekly takeaway collection service on Fridays.

Featuring both starters and mains, customers can choose from dishes such as minced beef curry puff, sweet potato and carrot fritters, Malayasian chicken curry and confit duck leg.

Online orders can be made up until 3pm on the day of collection, or over the phone if after 3pm. Once ordered, you will be given a collection time. To find out more, call 01394 382 007.

Doorstep Dining, Woodbridge

Enjoy a fine dining experience without leaving your home courtesy of Doorstep Dining – a Suffolk-based catering company that creates a variety of gourmet meals using locally-sourced ingredients.

Dishes include Goan chicken curry, pumpkin and paneer curry, and Brazilian short rib and black bean feijoada. Meals are delivered fortnightly and menus are announced at least seven days before delivery. Be sure to check Doorstep Dining’s website for its most up-to-date menus.

Delivery covers the towns of Woodbridge, Grundisburgh, Waldringfield, Shottisham, Rendlesham, Wickham Market, Orford, Snape, Aldeburgh and anywhere in between. To find out more, call 07807 832763‬.

Patricia Sharman & Co., Ipswich

Patricia Sharman & Co. serves a range of delicious dishes that are available for collection or delivery. Choose either a meal for two, three or four and select your dishes from a variety of freshly cooked options including chicken and ham hock pie, slow cooked beef shin and stilton pie, and sticky toffee pudding and clotted cream.

Collection is available Monday to Saturday, and all orders placed by 12pm will be ready for collection from 10am the following day from The Cookhouse, behind Suffolk Food Hall.

Delivery is available within 10 miles of The Cookhouse for a £5 fee. All orders placed by 12pm will be delivered the next day between 11am and 3pm. To find out more, call 01473 786688.