39 Suffolk pubs and restaurants offering takeaway and delivery

Bessie @ ICE Cafe will be offering takeaway and delivery during the second phase of lockdown Picture: Infusions Group Archant

From burgers and wings to afternoon tea, here are just some of the places locally offering collections and delivery.

Many eateries are still offering food for delivery and collection Picture: Getty Images Many eateries are still offering food for delivery and collection Picture: Getty Images

As we enter a second phase of lockdown, many pubs, restaurants and cafes are still serving delicious, freshly cooked food available for takeaway and collection.

Here’s 38 places where you can grab some food to go or have it delivered to your door over the coming weeks – all while supporting some of Suffolk’s hardworking, independent businesses.

The Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe

Nothing beats a spot of afternoon tea, and The Orwell Hotel is still making its beloved afternoon tea available for both collection and delivery.

The Orwell Hotel's afternoon tea is still available for collection and delivery Picture: The Orwell Hotel The Orwell Hotel's afternoon tea is still available for collection and delivery Picture: The Orwell Hotel

Consisting of a range of finger sandwiches, freshly baked sausage rolls, homemade fruit scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, and a selection of homemade cakes, it costs £16 per person. A glass of prosecco can be ordered alongside it, for an additional £6.50 per person.

Afternoon tea is available every day for collection and delivery, but must be booked in advance. A £3 delivery fee applies if ordering to Felixstowe, and £6 if being delivered to Ipswich. To find out further details, call 01394 285511.

Bessie @ ICE, Bury St Edmunds

Bessie @ ICE will be offering takeaway pizza, wraps, burgers and drinks every day between 4pm and 10pm – with 25% off all food throughout November.

Bessie @ ICE will be offering a range of takeaway pizzas seven days a week Picture: Infusions Group Bessie @ ICE will be offering a range of takeaway pizzas seven days a week Picture: Infusions Group

ICE will also offer a delivery option for customers within a five-mile radius for all orders over £10, and will incur a £5 delivery fee.

Orders can be placed up to two weeks in advance, meaning people can plan for a special occasion. To place an order, visit takeaway.ice.cafe

The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge

The Unruly Pig will continue providing its daily takeaway service, and heat at home meals throughout the week.

Food packaged up and ready to go at The Unruly Pig: The Unruly Pig Food packaged up and ready to go at The Unruly Pig: The Unruly Pig

Dishes on the takeaway menu include burgers served in brioche buns, gnocchi puttanesca, mac and cheese, vanilla panna cotta and salted caramel ice cream. Heat at home hampers include a Sunday roast which starts at £14 per person, the Unruly Burger Box for £12.50 per person or the Be Unruly three-course meal which is £25 per person.

While unable to offer deliveries on takeaways, the restaurant will deliver heat at home meals and hampers on Fridays and Saturdays between 3pm and 5pm. Collection times for takeaways vary and can be found on the restaurant’s website. To find out more or to place an order, call 01394 460310.

Lake Avenue Bake and Bites, Bury St Edmunds

Open Tuesday to Saturday between 8am and 3pm, this independent café and bakery is offering breakfast, lunch, sweet and savoury bites, and hot drinks for delivery across the Bury St Edmunds area.

Baked treats, hot and cold drinks from Lake Avenue Bake and Bites are available for delivery in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: Lake Avenue Bake and Bites Baked treats, hot and cold drinks from Lake Avenue Bake and Bites are available for delivery in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: Lake Avenue Bake and Bites

Choose from hot breakfast rolls, full English breakfasts (and vegetarian options), paninis, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and salads.

Passionate about local produce, Lake Avenue Bake and Bites uses coffee from Suffolk-based roasters Butterworth & Son. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 756875.

Walking Wok, Ixworth

This Asian cuisine catering company normally specialises in weddings, events and dinner parties but due to the pandemic has had to diversify. Lily Indra, of Walking Wok said: “We make authentic homemade Asian food, including Chinese and Thai. We cater to vegan and gluten-free diets, and we make our own curry paste and sauces too.”

Pork belly bao buns from Walking Wok in Ixworth Picture: Walking Wok Pork belly bao buns from Walking Wok in Ixworth Picture: Walking Wok

Menus change weekly but some of the dishes on offer have previously included spring rolls, pork bao buns, Malaysian chicken satay, sweet and sour chicken and Thai red curry.

Open on Saturdays between 4pm and 9pm, orders can be placed any day of the week up until Friday 5pm. To place an order or to find out more, call 07545 706681 or email lily@walkingwok.co.uk

The Grundisburgh Dog, Grundisburgh

Every Wednesday night, The Grundisburgh Dog will be serving its takeaway pizzas available for collection between 5.30pm and 9pm. Starting at £9.50, customers can choose from a range of toppings including margherita, parma ham, Suffolk ham and field mushroom, Napoli salami and more.

The Grundisburgh Dog does burgers to takeaway every Friday Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog The Grundisburgh Dog does burgers to takeaway every Friday Picture: The Grundisburgh Dog

In addition, every Friday night, the gastro pub will also be serving its beef, chicken and veggie takeaway burgers, also available for collection between 5.30pm and 9pm.

To place an order or to find out more, call 01473 735267.

Gee Gee Bakes, Bury St Edmunds

Tuck into a range of sweet baked goods from Bury St Edmund’s very own Gee Gee Bakes. From cheesecakes to brownies, these homemade desserts are available for both collection and delivery.

A cheesecake selection box from Gee Gee Bakes Picture: Gee Gee Bakes A cheesecake selection box from Gee Gee Bakes Picture: Gee Gee Bakes

Collection is available between 10am and 7pm Monday to Sunday, and delivery is available for those within a six-mile radius of IP29. Three days’ notice is also required when placing an order.

To place an order or to find out more, call 07887 858016.

Casa, Bury St Edmunds

Enjoy a tapas meal from the comfort of your own home thanks to Casa – Bury St Edmunds’ very own Mediterranean restaurant.

Casa's tapas dishes are still available to enjoy at home Picture: Casa Casa's tapas dishes are still available to enjoy at home Picture: Casa

Choose from a selection of authentic dishes and starters including manchego cheese, honey and mustard sausages, stuffed vine leaves served in tomato sauce, chorizo in red wine, Spanish meatballs, and garlic king prawns. A wide range of vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Takeaway and delivery are available from Thursday to Saturday between 5pm and 8pm. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 701313.

Alba Chiara, Felixstowe

For authentic Italian cuisine, Felixstowe’s Alba Chiara is your one-stop-shop for all your antipasti, pizza and pasta needs. Dishes on offer include lasagne, ravoli, tagliatelle bolognese, gnochi and risotto, alongside pizzas such as margherita, vegetarian, meat feast and pulled pork.

Alba Chiara pizza Picture: Alba Chiara Alba Chiara pizza Picture: Alba Chiara

To satisfy your sweet tooth, the restaurant also does a range of Italian desserts including chocolate and hazelnut cake, tart of the day and pinsa Nutella.

Alba Chiara is open for delivery and collection Tuesday to Sunday between 12pm and 9pm. For more information, call 01394 547180.

The Swan Inn, Hoxne

Hoxne’s The Swan Inn is still offering its full menu available for collection, and includes a number of classic pub dishes including pie, lasagne, burgers, fish and chips, Sunday roast, and sausage and mash.

Collection is available Tuesday to Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 1pm for its Sunday roast.

To find out more, call 01379 668275.

The Angel, Needham Market

Needham Market’s The Angel is continuing its takeaway and collection service, with a number of deals on offer across its hot meals and freshly baked goods. For £10, you can get four bacon rolls, or four items from its sweet and savoury treats menu for the same price.

For something more filling, customers can get two burgers, two fries and two cans of drink for £15 as a takeaway-only deal. Burgers featured in the deal include cheeseburgers, Cajun chicken, Southern fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, and mushroom and halloumi.

The Angel is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 3pm, and in the evenings on weekends between 6pm and 8.30pm. For more information, call 01449 726020.

Ming’s Oriental, Bury St Edmunds

If you’re looking to tuck into a tasty Chinese meal, Ming’s Oriental in Bury St Edmunds offers a range of authentic dishes.

Featuring a range of starters and mains, customers can order classic dishes such as aromatic crispy duck, won ton soup, Singapore spicy rice noodles, and sweet and sour chicken.

Collections are available Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm onwards. To find out more, call 01284 722988.

Folk and Fare, Southwold

To enjoy restaurant-quality food in the comfort of your own home, Southwold’s Folk and Fare is your go-to. Starters on its menu include bao buns, goats cheese salad and smoked chicken and ham hock terrine. For mains, there’s laksa, roast cod with butter bean stew and desserts include baked vanilla cheesecakes and salted miso brownie.

Available Thursday, Friday or Saturday for delivery, simply order with the restaurant before 4pm the day before delivery, and it will arrive the next day between 4pm and 7pm with instructions to help you reheat and complete your dishes.

Minimum order is £25. To find out more, call 07824 340 699.

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich

Smokehouse and bar The Forge Kitchen is continuing its food delivery and collection service, offering a wide range of wings, burgers, pizzas, sides, salads and desserts. Its beef patties are all 8 ounces and aged for 30 days before being barbecued in a charcoal oven.

Delivery is available between 5pm and 9pm Wednesday to Saturday and on Sundays between 4pm and 8pm. NHS and Emergency Service employees can receive a 25% discount off food collection if the order is placed over the phone. Delivery is free on phone orders over £25 and will be delivered to areas in the IP1 to IP4 postcode range.

Collections are available from the restaurant between 12pm and 9pm Wednesday to Saturday and between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday. To find out more, call 01473 232009.

The Woolpack, Ipswich

This Ipswich-based pub is continuing its collection service seven days a week, with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner meals available to takeaway.

Full English breakfasts (and vegetarian options) are available, alongside typical pub classics such as chicken wings, burger and chips, beer battered haddock and chips, chill nachos, a selection of sandwiches, and pie of the day.

Collection is available Monday to Friday between 12pm and 2pm, and again between 5.30pm and 9pm. On weekends, collection is between 12pm and 9pm on Saturdays and 12pm and 8pm on Sundays. To place an order, call 01473 215862.

The White Hart, Tuddenham St Mary

The White Hart pub is currently running a reduced menu which is available for takeaway, and features a range of pub classic basket meals such as scampi and chips, chicken and chips, and chilli.

Takeaway beer, lager and cider are also available and will be served in two-pint disposable containers.

Food and drink are available for collection between 6pm and 8pm Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 01638 718780.

Three Wise Monkeys, Ipswich

Fulfil your cravings for American barbecue-style food and craft ales by ordering from Three Wise Monkeys’ collection or delivery service.

Some of the mains on offer include BBQ pork ribs, salt and pepper squid, the Three Wise Monkeys burger, and the pub’s smoked meat combo. Sides are also available, such as mac and cheese, seasoned fries and smoked sweet potato wedges

Orders will be available between 12pm and 9pm Friday to Sunday, and a selection of beers, wine and soft drinks are also available. To place an order or to find out more, call 01473 921442.

The Jolly Sailors, Pakefield

Based near Lowestoft, The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield is continuing its Moss and Go takeaway service. Dishes available include Southern fried chicken with fries and slaw, beef burger with fries and slaw, beer battered fish and chips, wholetail scampi with skinny fries, and sweet potato, spinach and red pepper curry with rice.

Skinny fries are available for £3 and chunky chips for £3.50. Smaller portions are also on offer for children for £6.

Takeaway is Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 9pm, and Sundays between 12pm and 6pm. To find out more, call 01502 531418.

The George, Cavendish

Following the positive response from its heat at home meals, The George will be continuing its collecton service. Its takeaway menu will be based on the restaurant’s current dine-in menu, and can be found on its website. Dishes on its current menu include flat iron steak, pork belly, butternut squash, and roasted pumpkin and rosemary soup.

Mac and cheese will be available every Thursday, and roast dinner every Sunday (which is advised to be pre-ordered by Friday). To place an order for collection during The George’s normal food service times, customers will be asked to pay either over the phone or with contactless upon arrival.

All takeaway food will be 20% less than the menu price. To find out more, call 01787 280248.

The Table, Woodbridge

Enjoy meals from the comfort of your home courtesy of The Table, who is currently offering a weekly takeaway collection service on Fridays.

Featuring both starters and mains, customers can choose from dishes such as minced beef curry puff, sweet potato and carrot fritters, Malayasian chicken curry and confit duck leg.

Online orders can be made up until 3pm on the day of collection, or over the phone if after 3pm. Once ordered, you will be given a collection time. To find out more, call 01394 382 007.

Doorstep Dining, Woodbridge

Enjoy a fine dining experience without leaving your home courtesy of Doorstep Dining – a Suffolk-based catering company that creates a variety of gourmet meals using locally-sourced ingredients.

Dishes include Goan chicken curry, pumpkin and paneer curry, and Brazilian short rib and black bean feijoada. Meals are delivered fortnightly and menus are announced at least seven days before delivery. Be sure to check Doorstep Dining’s website for its most up-to-date menus.

Delivery covers the towns of Woodbridge, Grundisburgh, Waldringfield, Shottisham, Rendlesham, Wickham Market, Orford, Snape, Aldeburgh and anywhere in between. To find out more, call 07807 832763‬.

Patricia Sharman & Co., Ipswich

Patricia Sharman & Co. serves a range of delicious dishes that are available for collection or delivery. Choose either a meal for two, three or four and select your dishes from a variety of freshly cooked options including chicken and ham hock pie, slow cooked beef shin and stilton pie, and sticky toffee pudding and clotted cream.

Collection is available Monday to Saturday, and all orders placed by 12pm will be ready for collection from 10am the following day from The Cookhouse, behind Suffolk Food Hall.

Delivery is available within 10 miles of The Cookhouse for a £5 fee. All orders placed by 12pm will be delivered the next day between 11am and 3pm. To find out more, call 01473 786688.

Top Garden Chinese, Bury St Edmunds

This Bury-based Chinese takeaway will continue offering both collection and takeaway during this current phase of lockdown restrictions.

Open six days a week (excluding Tuesdays), you can place orders between 5pm and 10pm.

Dishes on offer include traditional Chinese favourites such as chow mein, crispy aromatic duck, sweet and sour, and a range of tofu dishes. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 765888.

The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt

If it’s gourmet pub food you’re after, then The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt is the place for you. During lockdown, it will be serving a range of dishes between Tuesday and Saturday, 12pm through to 8pm.

Every Friday, you can order crisp fried cod, served with crushed peas and skin on fries for £10 – while a range of pizzas are also on offer, including margherita, Taste of the Seas and the Suffolk Meaty pizza. Sides are available at £5 each and include homemade garlic bread, skin on fries and coleslaw.

Every Sunday, the pub will also be dishing up its well-loved roast dinner between 12pm and 5pm. Served hot or chilled to cook at home, you can choose from a range of starters and desserts to accompany your main. 24 hour pre-order notice is required (and 48 hours for Tuesday orders). To find out about the pub’s full menu or to place an order, call 01206 803406.

The Red House, Stanningfield

As of Friday November 13, The Red House will be resuming its food service by serving takeaways from its popular menu, including its homemade steak or chicken pies.

To place an order, call by 1pm the day before. Collection is available on Thursdays and Fridays between 5.30pm and 9pm. Cash or card are accepted.

To find out the pub’s full menu or to place an order, call 01284 828330.

Trudy’s Sandwich Bar, Stowmarket

All of the café meals are now available as a takeaway option over at Trudy’s Sandwich Bar.

Catering to everyone including vegetarians and vegans, customers can order hot dishes such as jacket potatoes, a range of sandwiches and freshly baked homemade cakes.

To place an order or to find out more, call 01449 771211.

The Beehive, Horringer

Throughout November and beyond, The Beehive in Horringer will be offering a takeaway service on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Pub classics will be served, including fish and chips, burgers with veggie options, sausage and mash, and more. Dessert will also be available, as will roast dinners for Sunday lunch. Payment can be made via cash or card.

To place an order and a collection time, email caroline@thebeehivegroup.co.uk

Café Kotani, Bury St Edmunds

This Bury St Edmunds café will be open during lockdown, offering a takeaway-only service.

Open six days a week (except Tuesdays), it will be serving Meze, Greek salad, spanakopita, mousakka, paninis, halloumi and falafel wraps, smoothies, milkshakes, iced frappes and baklava.

Café Kotani is open between 9am and 5.30pm except on Sunday when it is open 11am to 4pm. To place an order, call 01284 766551.

The Turks Head, Haskeston

The Woodbridge-based pub will be offering takeaway during lockdown. On Wednesday to Saturday, it will be open between 5pm and 8pm, and on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm. The current takeaway menu includes dishes such as vegetables pakora with tamarind sauce, BBQ Sutton Hoo chicken wings, Blythburgh pork belly with dauphinoise potato, Suffolk beef burgers, butter chicken masala, and beer battered cod and chips. Chocolate brownie and sticky toffee pudding are both £5 each and are served with homemade custard or cream.

The pub is also selling pints of beer to takeaway for £2 a pop until Sunday November 8. Four-pint reusable flagons are available for £4 but you can bring your own. Draft tipples on offer include Guinness, Earl Soham Victoria, Ghost Ship, Aspalls Cyder, Moretti and Amstell.

To see The Turks Heads’ full menu or to place an order, call 01394 610343.

The Shannon, Bucklesham

Gastropub The Shannon has reintroduced its takeaway service, serving a range of pub classics and favourites Wednesday to Saturday between 5pm and 8pm, and on Sundays 12pm to 4pm.

Dishes on offer include haddock and mozzarella fishcakes, wholetail scampi, Cajun chicken burgers, dirty fries, beer battered cod, Sunday roast, Hunters chicken, cottage pie and chilli con carne. Sides include garlic bread, beer battered onion rings, and homemade chocolate brownie for dessert.

To place an order, call 07507 913012.

Harriets Café Tearooms, Bury St Edmunds

To satisfy your sweet tooth, this Bury St Edmunds business is doing an afternoon tea service for either collection or delivery. For £10, you can get an afternoon tea box which includes a variety of finger sandwiches, two freshly baked scones with clotted cream and Harriets strawberry jam, three patisseries and Harriets Blend loose leaf tea. Boxes of six macaroons are £8.50 each and a 20cl bottle of Prosecco is £6.

You can place an order up to 6pm the day before, and deliveries will be made between 10am and 3pm on the selected day. Delivery is available throughout Bury St Edmunds and a number of IP postcodes.

To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 756256.

Cult Café, Ipswich

Open every Saturday from 9am until 4pm, Ipswich’s Cult Café will be serving coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch for takeaway throughout lockdown.

Breakfast items on offer include bacon baps, vegan baps, avocado baps, and pancakes. For something more filling, there’s a variety of filled bagels available to takeaway, alongside nachos, mac and cheese, and various flatbreads.

To find out more, call 01473 338 166.

The Norton Dog, Norton

Open for takeaway six days a week, The Norton Dog will be dishing up its well-loved pub classics for collection – including homemade pie of the day, grilled mac and cheese, Sri Lankan fish curry, chicken Katsu curry, burgers and southern fried chicken breast.

Available Monday to Thursday between 3pm and 6.30pm, and Friday to Saturday between 3pm and 7.30pm, customers can order pre-order their meals from 10am.

To place an order or to find out more, call 01359 230440.

Northend Café, Bury St Edmunds

Northend Café is still open for takeaway, Monday to Sunday between 8am and 3pm.

It will be serving burgers, full English breakfasts, pie and chips, chicken curry, lasagna, omlettes and hot drinks.

To place an order, call 01284 487373.

Jo’s Cakes, Ipswich

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion during lockdown, or just fancy something sweet, Jo’s Cakes in Ipswich has you covered.

She creates a range of freshly-baked desserts, including tray bakes, cream tea boxes, cupcakes, brownies and cheesecakes.

Orders can be delivered to your door or collected from her kitchen. To find out about delivery slots or to place an order, please call 07834 377639.

16 Steakhouse and Grill, Ipswich

This Ipswich steakhouse and grill is currently doing takeaway and delivery during November, giving customers the chance to still enjoy a gourmet meal from the comfort of their own homes. Its 12-inch woodfired pizzas are on a buy one get one free offer, as are a number of dishes including its bacon cheeseburger, Hunters chicken, salmon fishcake and chicken korma.

For £14.95, you can order the ‘steak and sparkles’ deal – which includes a steak served with dauphinoise potatoes, peppercorn sauce, mushrooms, tomatoes and a small bottle of beer or Prosecco. In addition, 16 Steakhouse and Grill will be dishing up roast dinners every Sunday.

Orders will be available for pickup between 4pm and 8pm Wednesday to Saturday, and between 12pm and 3pm on a Sunday. Delivery is available in IP3, IP4 and IP5 postcodes for a fee of £1.50. Delivery outside of these postcodes is £3. To find out more, call 01473 250816.

Baileys 2 Coffee and Tearooms, Bury St Edmunds

This contemporary coffee bistro is currently running an afternoon tea collection service this winter.

Available between Wednesday and Saturday, customers can order mince pies, cranberry sauce and festival fruit loaf along with a number of savoury favourites such as freshly baked sausage rolls and pork pies.

Delivery is available up to a six-mile radius of the bistro, or collection is also available. To place an order or to find out more, call 01284 706198.

The Nelson, Ipswich

This Fore Street-based pub is offering a takeaway collection service on both its food and range of beers. Takeaway ale and lager will be available Thursday to Saturday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 4pm for collection only.

In terms of food, the pub will be dishing up classic meals such as fish and chips, burgers, scampi and chips, mac and cheese, beef goulash, sausage and mash, and a number of vegetarian alternatives. Roast dinners will also be available on Sundays between 12pm and 4pm.

To place an order for food or drinks, call 01473 407510.

The Swan Inn, Lawshall

Situated just outside of Bury St Edmunds, this village pub will be serving a range of pub classics including desserts and beer to takeaway.

The Swan Inn will be open Wednesday to Saturday between 5pm and 8pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 2pm for collection. Dishes on offer include loaded chips, steak and kidney pie, ramen, burgers, fish and chips and woodfired pizzas.

To place an order, call 01284 828477.