What makes your mum special? Tell us ahead of Mother’s Day

Send in your Mother's Day message Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO CharlieAJA

Whether it is a shoulder to cry on, financial support, help with childcare or regular hot meals and a first-class laundry service, we all have a lot to thank our mum’s for.

And now you can tell your mum just how much she means to you by submitting a note of appreciation ahead of Mother’s Day, taking place on Sunday, March 31.

We will publish your messages on the day, allowing you to publicly thank your mum for all she does and celebrate all the amazing mums in Suffolk who go above and beyond for us.

Just tell us your name, your mum’s name, and then share your message. Plus if you want to, you can submit a photo of you both.

Perhaps you want to thank your mum for helping you through a difficult time, or celebrate how much she has done for the community. Maybe your mum cooks an extra special Sunday dinner and now you want to thank her for it, or maybe you want to take this opportunity to let your mum know just how much you love her.

